AtlantiCare Implements Orbita's Healthcare Virtual Assistants to Enhance Access to Care

New Jersey-based health system using "next-generation" functionality to automate access and appointment self-scheduling for healthcare consumers

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. and BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlantiCare has implemented the Orbita virtual assistant and conversational AI platform. The technology makes it easier for individuals to connect with their providers and for the healthcare system to support access to self-scheduling options.

Serving five counties from more than 100 locations in southern New Jersey, AtlantiCare is dedicated to streamlining access to healthcare across its diverse service area. Its programs and services include a two-campus hospital with ambulatory care sites; primary, specialty and urgent care; surgery centers and more. It is also an accountable care organization.

Recognizing that many individuals delayed care for chronic conditions or fell out of the habit of seeking routine services during the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership sought a solution to help it connect with them more efficiently. This included empowering individuals to manage appointments proactively.

"We want to offer tools that will truly help those we serve," said AtlantiCare Chief Medical Informatics Officer Paul Ehrlich, MD, MHA. "As consumers, they expect a certain level of automation and self-service in all areas of their lives. Our team recognizes this and wants to make accessing healthcare as easy and convenient as they deserve."

AtlantiCare is rolling out the Orbita platform in phases, beginning with web-based digital front door, which went live in September 2022. In 2023, AtlantiCare plans to add proactive outbound communications, including post-discharge follow-up information and preventive service reminders.

AtlantiCare selected Orbita's virtual assistant because it is healthcare-specific and supports the unique needs of the organization. The secure platform leverages natural language processing to understand words and phrases people are comfortable with, rather than forcing them to use clinical terms. Additionally, the virtual assistant translates interactions into more than 100 languages, a critical consideration for the diverse communities AtlantiCare supports. Not only does the organization provide care in both rural and urban areas, it also serves the large volume of international tourists traveling into region.

"We appreciate the human-like approach Orbita uses," noted Ehrlich. "Orbita allows us to automate workflows and communication pathways with empathetic and user-friendly interactions." Orbita's hyper-personalized dialogs are built to consider 30 possible variables (e.g., gender, age, location, language) to guide a more effective conversation. This means individuals get the precise information they need and are more likely to have a seamless experience accessing care and services.

"AtlantiCare has a long history of meeting individuals 'where they are' by anticipating their needs. I am proud Orbita can contribute to its commitment for innovation in this regard," said Orbita CEO Patty Riskind. "Orbita's next-generation technology was built to effectively support access and acquisition, and to make it easy for individuals to receive care."

ABOUT ATLANTICARE

AtlantiCare is an integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Its more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serve the community in more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. A Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner, AtlantiCare was also included in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center was the 105th hospital in the nation to attain the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet™ designation in 2004 and earned redesignation in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Learn more at atlanticare.org or 1-888-569-1000.

ABOUT ORBITA

Orbita is the connective tissue between providers and patients, to make navigating healthcare easier. We partner with healthcare organizations to implement smart virtual assistants, powered by conversational AI, that engage patients across web, text and voice channels. Our solutions – which meet critical privacy and security standards – help providers improve operational efficiency by automating workflows as they face the challenges of labor shortages, while also capturing revenue generated by routine, chronic and preventative care. Visit Orbita.ai.

