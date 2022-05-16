ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND INTRODUCES SAPPHIRE SERVICES, A BESPOKE CONCIERGE PLATFORM EXCLUSIVE TO GUESTS

~ The Bahamas' Most Famed Resort Elevates Guest Experiences Through Customized #BahamasAtHeart Itineraries ~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announces the debut of Sapphire Services, a bespoke concierge platform dedicated to crafting and curating extraordinary and one-of-a-kind guest experiences.

Sapphire Services provides guests with as many opportunities and chances to pursue the wanderlust of all of The Bahamas. A dedicated team of concierge specialists will guide guests in creating rare and personalized #BahamasAtHeart itineraries within the resort and beyond. Possibilities include immersions in authentic Bahamian customs such as Junkanoo and art walks with well-known Bahamian artists, private or semi-private chartered flights from South Florida with Tropic Ocean Airways, and day trips to nearby family islands by boat. Partake in a culinary adventure on land or sea or enjoy one-on-one, behind-the-scenes educational tours at Dolphin Cay and Atlantis' fish hospital, turtle release excursions to Rose Island, ecotourism opportunities such as mangrove planting, coral reforestation, and so much more.

Available now - adventurous guests can reserve a seaplane with Atlantis' partner Coco Bahama Air to Kamalame Cay on remote Andros Island. The itinerary includes chauffeured roundtrip car service from Atlantis to Nassau's Odyssey Airport, a scenic seaplane ride to Kamalame Cay on Andros Island, and a delicious 'sea-to-table' lunch under Kamalame Cay's famous palapa. Access to renowned snorkeling, bonefishing, and an overwater spa are also part of the experience. Additional seaplane excursions will launch to Spanish Wells and Harbour Island later this year.

For boat lovers, travelers can enjoy The Bahamas' family islands by water with Pieces of 8, Nassau's premier boat charter company. Pieces of 8 tours launch from a private dock at Atlantis Marina. A wide range of itineraries includes day trips to Exuma and Eleuthera, where guests can walk along the famous white-sand bars in the midst of crystal blue waters, interact with animals in their natural habitats and enjoy an authentic Bahamian lunch dockside.

"Atlantis is the most remarkable resort in the world, and our guests have been returning for years. We know they make lifetime memories here," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "We also know Bahamian natural splendor and culture exist at our resort and our sister islands. Through our new Sapphire Services travelers will be able to explore and immerse themselves in all of The Bahamas, with highly personalized #BahamasAtHeart itineraries."

For more information about Sapphire Services, please visit: SapphireServices.com.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, is a dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, eleven pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments. With its unparalleled meeting and convention space, the well-appointed Atlantis Marina with 63 slips hosting vessels up to 250 feet/76 meters overlooking Marina Village and more, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness programs, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, a 400-seat movie theatre, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, gaming arcade and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. Jokers Comedy and Night Club offers nightly entertainment and live music. The resort is also home to an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, renowned Atlantis Casino, duty-free shopping, and restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Olives, by Todd English. Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island have exclusive access to unforgettable excursions led by local partners including Pieces of 8 boat tours, Tropic Ocean Airways and Coco Bahama Seaplanes. Day trips to The Bahamas' out islands of Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in their natural habitats are a few of many #BahamasAtHeart itineraries travelers can discover.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated marine-mammal habitats in the world, can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Every visit to Dolphin Cay and each Atlantis Marine Adventure, such as snorkeling and SCUBA diving, benefits ABPF, the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Atlantis Paradise Island offers a variety of unforgettable excursions with local partners including Pieces of 8, which offers day trip trips to Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in the wild, and Coco Bahamas Air to help visitors explore the destination.

About The Cove, Atlantis Paradise Island

The Cove, Atlantis Paradise Island's luxury hotel, is nestled along a protected cove between two private white sand beaches. The Cove offers 600 elegant suites with balconies, floor-to-ceiling ocean views, and impeccable butler service. The adults-only Cove Pool features 20 private beach cabanas with Bahamian-inspired art and design. Guests can enjoy outdoor gaming at the pool, indoor gaming at Sea Glass Lounge, exceptional cuisine at FISH by the world-renowned and Michelin star Chef José Andrés and authentic Bahamian cuisine at Sip Sip by celebrated Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn, as well as shopping at Escape Boutique. The Cove recently announced an exclusive partnership with niLuu to create vegan silk mini-kimono robes in the hotel's signature plum color available exclusively for VIP guests of The Cove and for purchase at Escape boutique. The Cove recently debuted the reimagined Lapis which offers private access to daily breakfast, hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, and breathtaking views of Paradise Island to guests staying in select suites. There is also a dedicated concierge on site to assist with reservations.

Enhancing the luxury experience and white-glove services offered by The Cove, the Sapphire Services program provides bespoke, exclusive concierge services to guests. From private dinners and VIP programming at Dolphin Cay to collaborations with high-end brands and private jet and yacht charters, this new program will elevate the exclusivity of the elegant retreat, adding an experiential element to the high-end amenities already offered.

Visitors staying at The Cove also have access to Atlantis' Aquaventure with its various slides, lazy rivers and pools, Atlantis Casino, five miles of pristine beaches, diverse dining, spa, golf, shopping, and more. For more information and reservations please visit: coveatlantis.com or call 888-497-5997.

