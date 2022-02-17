17.02.2022 14:34:55

Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Share Repurchase Program; Issues Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) said, consistent with its balanced capital allocation approach, the company's Board has authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program, and is starting by implementing $100 million in accelerated repurchases. Purchases under the ASR are expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter.

"We take a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation. We have strengthened our balance sheet, made significant investments in our fleet, including new 747-8 and 777 freighter aircraft, and are returning capital to our shareholders," said Atlas Air Worldwide CEO John Dietrich.

Fourth quarter net income was $176.74 million, or $5.55 per share compared to $183.97 million, or $6.15 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide reported adjusted earnings of $211.56 million or $7.05 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $1.16 billion from $0.93 billion last year.

Looking forward, the company expects strong performance in the first quarter of 2022, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income similar to the first quarter of 2021. It projects revenue of about $1.0 billion from flying approximately 85,000 block hours.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide were up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

