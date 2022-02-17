|
17.02.2022 14:16:03
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $176.74 million, or $5.55 per share. This compares with $183.97 million, or $6.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.56 million or $7.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $1.16 billion from $0.93 billion last year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $176.74 Mln. vs. $183.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.55 vs. $6.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.14 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.22
|Ausblick: Atlas Air Worldwide veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)