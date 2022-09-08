Atlas Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas, the leading Employer of Record (EOR) organization that simplifies global expansion with unified software and solutions, expands its executive leadership team with the addition of Mark Graham as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

As CCO, Mark Graham will lead Atlas' business development functions across regions. Graham will focus on managing new logo acquisition and executing and accelerating Atlas' global business growth strategy while building international sales teams in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, while ensuring proper support functions are in place.

"Atlas is experiencing a period of immense growth as more companies seek out flexible and streamlined solutions to global expansion and hiring," said Rick Hammell, CEO of Atlas. "Mark's expertise, experience and market knowledge will allow us to meet the increased demand, enabling companies to compete in the global economy."

Graham is an established commercial leader with extensive knowledge in the global mobility and payroll industries. He brings more than 15 years of experience building and scaling global sales and revenue teams at high-growth companies. Before joining Atlas, he served as CCO of global payroll technology company Immedis where the company experienced year-over-year growth of more than 100%. During his tenure, Graham focused on developing and implementing a global sales strategy while bringing forth new technology to meet the needs of an underserved marketplace that had only obsolete solutions available. Graham also worked at Taxback International, where he led the company's global mobility commercial function and became well-versed in the complex nature of global payroll and employment laws.

"Atlas' service-enabled technology is a clear leader in the nascent employer of record industry, simplifying the way organizations enter global markets and manage international talent," said Graham. "I'm excited to join Atlas as it continues its momentum after the recent launch of the platform. It's a mission-driven organization that connects organizations with talent all over the world, and this vision resonates with me. I'm looking forward to further solidifying our place as a leading direct EOR across the globe."

