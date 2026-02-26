Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs Aktie

Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JM2A / ISIN: AU0000013559

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 07:02:34

Atlas Arteria FY25 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Atlas Arteria Ltd. (ALX.AX, MAQAF), an operator of private toll roads, reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2025, while Proportional EBITDA and revenues increased from last year.

In fiscal 2025, net profit after tax fell 39.4 percent to A$181.8 million from A$300.2 million last year, which was impacted by the Temporary Supplemental Tax in 2025.

Proportional EBITDA increased 9.3 percent to A$1.51 billion from A$1.38 billion a year ago. EBITDA margin including French operating taxes was 75.0%, compared to 75.1% last year.

Proportional toll revenue grew 9.4 percent to A$2.01 billion from A$1.84 billion last year.

Further, Atlas Arteria reaffirmed its 2025 distribution guidance of 40.0 cents per share, with a planned second half 2025 distribution of 20.0 cents per share, payable in April 2026.

The 2026 distribution guidance is 40.0 cents per share. Atlas Arteria continues to target future distributions of at least 40 cents per share.

In Australia, the shares traded 1.7 percent higher at A$4.9200.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs 2,80 -0,71% Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
12:07 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen