Atlas Arteria Q3 Proportional Toll Revenue Falls 8.9%

(RTTNews) - Atlas Arteria Limited (ALX.AX), an international toll road operator with assets in France, Germany and the United States, reported an 8.9% year-on-year decline in proportional toll revenue for the third quarter of 2026.

Excluding currency effects, proportional toll revenue fell 0.4%.

Traffic growth across the company's U.S. and German businesses was positive, while high fuel prices continued to weigh on light vehicle traffic in France, with fuel prices reaching a new peak in September.

At APRR in France, total vehicle kilometres travelled declined 3.5% year-on-year, while toll revenue fell 1.7%. At A79, traffic increased 0.7% and toll revenue rose 3.4%.

ADELAC traffic in France increased 0.3%, with toll revenue up 1.9%. At Germany's Warnow Tunnel, traffic grew 2.2% and toll revenue increased 4.2%.

In the United States, traffic at Chicago Skyway rose 6.4%, while toll revenue increased 9.6%. At Dulles Greenway, traffic grew 3.7% and toll revenue rose 3.9%.

For the year to date, proportional toll revenue declined 5.6%, but increased 0.2% excluding foreign exchange movements

Additionally, Atlas Arteria highlighted potential tax increases in France under the government's draft Finance Bill for 2027, presented on October 1, 2026.

The proposed changes include an increase in the Long-distance Transport Infrastructure Tax (TEILD) and a one-year extension of the Temporary Supplemental Tax (TST) at a reduced rate. The final tax rates and implementation dates remain subject to parliamentary approval.

Atlas Arteria said the proposed TEILD rate changes would have added about €210 million to APRR Group's costs in 2025, when it incurred €126.7 million in TEILD costs.

On the ASX, Atlas Arteria shares closed flat at A$3.68 on Wednesday.