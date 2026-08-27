Macquarie Atlas Roads Group Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JM2A / ISIN: AU0000013559

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27.08.2026 09:25:46

Atlas Arteria Swings To H1 Loss, Revenue Declines; Maintains Full-Year Distribution Guidance

(RTTNews) - Atlas Arteria Limited (ALX.AX), an owner and operator of toll roads, on Thursday reported a loss for the first half compared with a profit a year ago, primarily due to one-off expenses.

The company recorded a net loss after tax of A$73.30 million, compared with a net profit of A$73.30 million a year earlier. The result included A$24.10 million in takeover-related costs, A$16.90 million in employee change-of-control costs, an A$89.10 million change in the fair value of a financial liability and A$37.50 million in financial liability settlement expense related to the Chicago Skyway put option.

Excluding one-time items, underlying net profit after tax increased 29% to A$94.30 million from A$73.30 million a year earlier.

The improvement was supported by an 11% increase in the share of net profit from equity-accounted investments to A$119.70 million, while finance costs fell 26% to A$38.90 million. Depreciation and amortisation declined 9% to A$32.80 million.

Total revenue decreased 4% to A$74.30 million from A$77.50 million, with toll revenue falling 4% to A$73.90 million.

The company maintained its 2026 distribution guidance of 40.0 cents per security, including 20.0 cents per security for H1 2026.

On the ASX, Atlas Arteria shares closed down 2.08% to A$4.40 on Thursday.

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