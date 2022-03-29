Atlas Bar®, the First-Of-Its-Kind Mind + Body Protein Bar, Launches Innovative Plant-Based Options

DUXBURY, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Bar® , the first and only protein bar to support both physical and mental wellness, has added three plant-based flavors to its offering of satisfying, zero-added-sugar, keto-friendly protein bars made of clean, high-quality real-food ingredients.

The three new Non-GMO Certified Plant-Based options join Atlas's seven NZMP-Certified Grass-fed Whey Protein options, of which millions have already been sold.

Formulated with a full 300-mg dose of ashwagandha – a super plant with science-backed benefits – Atlas Bar® is the only protein bar to actively support both physical and mental wellness. The newly launched plant-based flavors each pack 15 grams of protein (a blend of brown rice and almond) and are the only plant-based protein bars with less than one gram of sugar.

"Our goal at Atlas Bar® is to help people become the best version of themselves through mind-and-body nutrition," said James Oliver, a Certified Sports Nutritionist who founded Atlas in 2017 as a senior at Tufts University, formulating and perfecting the recipe in his mom's kitchen. "With our plant-based bars, we can now provide options for all of our customers, helping everyone make a positive choice for their health and the planet."

With the belief that feeling good should taste great, Atlas protein bars were formulated with clean, high-quality, real-food ingredients that deliver on function and flavor.

"My mom and I tried dozens of different plant proteins and created more than 150 iterations of these three flavors before we were satisfied with the taste," Oliver added. "They are truly delicious!"

Atlas's newly launched plant-based flavors are Coconut Almond, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate. These are in addition to Atlas Bar's existing whey flavors: Almond Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Cacao, Lemon Blueberry, Mint Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Raspberry and Vanilla Almond Chai.

All Atlas Bar® flavors are gluten-free and soy-free.

Atlas protein bars are available for purchase online at atlasbars.com and at 1,100 retail locations nationwide, including Sprouts, Stop & Shop and Lifetime Fitness.

