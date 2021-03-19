LONDON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that it has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR. These documents will also be available under the Investor Relations section of our website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon written request.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit www.atlascorporation.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-corp-announces-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301251296.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.