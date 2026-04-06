Atlas Energy Solutions Shares Fall 3% On Convertible Notes Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) shares fell 3.33 percent, down $0.40 to $11.74 on Monday, after the company announced plans to offer $300 million of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $45 million principal amount.

The stock is currently trading at $11.74, below its previous close of $12.15, after opening at $10.84 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares traded in a range of $10.64 to $11.82 during the session, with volume reaching 3.57 million shares, above the average daily volume of 2.67 million.

Atlas Energy Solutions' 52-week range is $7.64 to $14.93. The company said part of the proceeds will be used to repay obligations under agreements with Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC, reduce borrowings under its 2023 ABL Credit Facility, and fund purchases tied to its framework agreement with Caterpillar Inc.