Atlas Energy Solution a Aktie

Atlas Energy Solution a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D8GW / ISIN: US04930R1077

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25.09.2026 19:03:54

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Jumps 17% On AI Data Center Power Agreements

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) is up 17.47 percent, gaining $1.92 to $12.91 on Friday. The move comes after the company announced that two wholly owned subsidiaries had entered into separate cost reimbursement agreements with a leading frontier AI lab to support equipment purchases for specific data center projects.

Atlas Energy Solutions is currently trading at $12.91, up from the previous close of $10.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between a daily high of $13.34 and a low of $12.26, with trading volume at about 6.77 million shares, compared with average volume of 3.28 million shares.

The agreements include purchases of balance-of-plant equipment and an additional 283 megawatts of Caterpillar power generation capacity. Atlas also agreed to purchase 328 megawatts of generating capacity for 2027 deliveries under its existing framework agreement with Caterpillar. The agreements cover long-lead-time infrastructure and power generation equipment and are intended to facilitate near-term financing.

Atlas shares have traded between $7.64 and $20.13 over the past 52 weeks.

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