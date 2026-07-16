California Resources Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJTX / ISIN: US13057Q2066
|
16.07.2026 14:49:01
Atlas Energy Solutions vs. California Resources: Which U.S. Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Should investors prioritize the technological logistics of the Permian Basin or the carbon capture pivot in California? Choosing between Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) requires weighing two very different energy strategies.Atlas Energy Solutions focuses on sand and logistics for oil producers in West Texas, aiming for efficiency through scale. California Resources produces oil and gas while building a carbon sequestration business to navigate California's strict regulations. Comparing them helps you decide if you prefer an infrastructure play or a resource producer transitioning into carbon management.Atlas Energy Solutions provides proppant and logistics for producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company serves major exploration and production operators, with a high concentration: the ten largest customers generate approximately 82% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since the power segment depends on just two customers for over 30% of its revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu California Resources Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu California Resources Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!