Atlas Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0F6JW / ISIN: CA0493001063
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22.03.2026 18:49:26
Atlas Energy Stock Jumps 39% YTD, but One Fund Cut Exposure by $15 Million Last Quarter
On February 17, 2026, Meridian Wealth Advisors disclosed a reduction in its Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) position, selling 1,458,193 shares for an estimated $14.74 million based on average quarterly pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Meridian Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,458,193 shares. The estimated transaction value was $14.74 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price over the fourth quarter of 2025. The value of the AESI stake declined by $18.51 million between filings, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.Atlas Energy Solutions is a leading provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and gas sector, with a particular focus on the Permian Basin. The company leverages integrated logistics and supply chain solutions to support efficient hydrocarbon extraction for major energy producers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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