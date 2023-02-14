14.02.2023 19:24:17

Atlas Investissement holds a 19.6% interest in Millicom


Paris/Luxembourg - 14 FEBRUARY 2023 // Atlas Investissement announces that it holds an approximately 19.6 per cent interest* in Millicom International Cellular S.A.

The interest is held via Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Investissement.


* based on a total number of common shares issued by the Company of 170,867,213 shares (excluding treasury shares) as of June 30, 2022




About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.

Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.


