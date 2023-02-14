|
Atlas Investissement holds a 19.6% interest in Millicom
Paris/Luxembourg - 14 FEBRUARY 2023 // Atlas Investissement announces that it holds an approximately 19.6 per cent interest* in Millicom International Cellular S.A.
The interest is held via Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Investissement.
* based on a total number of common shares issued by the Company of 170,867,213 shares (excluding treasury shares) as of June 30, 2022
Media enquiries Atlas Investissement
Cornelia Schnepf, FinElk contact@atlas-investissement.com
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu www.atlas-investissement.com
+44 7387 108 998
Louise Tingström, FinElk
Louise.tingstrom@finelk.eu
+44 7899 066995
About Atlas Investissement
Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.
Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.
