Atlas Named an Industry Leader in NelsonHall's Global Employer of Record Report

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and analyst firm, NelsonHall, identified Atlas, a services enabled technology company that simplifies global expansion with unified HXM software and solutions, as a leader in its Global Employer of Record Services NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Assessment. This is the first time Atlas is featured in the report, which notes Atlas' technology and direct EOR model among the critical differentiators.

The industry report, led by Principal HR Research Analyst Jeanine Crane-Thompson, analyzes the performance of vendors offering global EOR services, assessing the capability of vendors to deliver immediate benefits and meet future client requirements. Atlas' positioning as a Leader demonstrates its current and future capabilities, reflecting the flexibility, agility and enabling technology required to meet client expectations, talent needs and data requirements intensified by recent global events.

"Atlas provides direct technology-enabled global employer of record and HCM services supported by the company's recently launched technology stack, Atlas HXM," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Research Analyst, NelsonHall. "The company's humanitarian focus promotes diversity and equality for its clients, worksite employees and internal employees. Atlas' flexible approach to EOR services, broad industry experience and inclusive culture validates its positioning as a Leader in this year's NelsonHall NEAT analysis."

Ability to offer multi-national firms a compliant and integrated global EOR solution in over 160 countries;

Eliminating the use of multiple vendors and in-country partners through the Direct EOR model, translating to reduced cost and speed to market for customers;

The Atlas HXM technology platform offering a single solution to EOR services enabling quick and compliant onboarding and payroll administration, insights on local tax and employment regulations and operational flexibility, allowing businesses to react quickly to market conditions;

Strong expertise in in-country HR regulations supported by a global legal and compliance team and complemented by an in-platform and up-to-date reference guide on global HR information;

Industry-specific EOR offerings, including Contractor Pay, venture capital and government solutions.

The report highlighted Atlas' strengths in the following areas:

"Atlas' placement as a leader in the EOR industry is a testament to our original commitment to build a solution and platform based on experience and expertise in process and HR compliance to meet our customers' needs," said Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Atlas. "Our customers want flexibility, expertise and a seamless experience to expand globally, and compliantly onboard, manage, and pay their cross-border talent. The Atlas HXM platform responds to those demands, offering real-time, in-region support, self-service and automation functionality. Our technology will continue to evolve to adjust to market conditions, complemented by strong regional expertise across the globe supporting our direct EOR solution."

The report also noted Atlas' humanitarian focus, bridging gaps between employers and employees across borders and cultures and creating opportunities for small to mid-sized businesses to compete in the global marketplace.

Download the full report here.

About Atlas

Atlas enables innovative companies to compete in a global economy, believing that businesses should employ whomever they want, wherever the talent exists. As the largest direct employer of record (EOR) with entities in over 160 countries, Atlas is a technology platform that is supported by experts and delivers flexibility for companies to expand across borders, onboard talent, manage compliance, and pay their global workforce without the need for a local entity.

Atlas was built on years of experience navigating the challenges of quickly deploying and paying international employees while ensuring compliance to local regulations. This experience brings localized experience and expertise into an enterprise-grade technology platform that supports thousands of companies and remote teams The Atlas platform is uniquely designed to deliver end-to-end EOR solutions and empowered user experiences that provide self-service capabilities and real-time insights that lead to improved business outcomes. Learn more at atlasHXM.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. Founded in 1998, and with analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

