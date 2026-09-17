AtlasClear Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWCJ / ISIN: US1287451066
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17.09.2026 18:01:55
AtlasClear Sees FY26 Revenue Rise By 85%; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH), a fintech company, announced select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.
AtlasClear expects fiscal 2026 revenue of about $20.1 million, up 85% from $10.9 million in fiscal 2025. Including about $1.8 million in interest income, total revenue is expected to reach $21.9 million, a 70% increase from $12.9 million in fiscal 2025. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, AtlasClearing, reported approximately $21.8 million in total revenue for fiscal 2026, with interest income included in revenue.
Growth came from the core commission, which reported revenue increasing around 56% to approximately $9.3 million, and newer business lines.
Stock locate fees, a new business launched in fiscal 2026, rose sharply to about $6.8 million from $0.3 million, accounting for 34% of total revenue.
Commission revenue increased in dollar terms but its share of total revenue fell from about 55% in fiscal 2025 to 46% in fiscal 2026, while non-commission revenue accounted for about 54% of total revenue.
On the NYSE, the shares were trading 11.48 percent higher at $0.1784.
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