ATLASPACE Partners with Poly to Embrace State-of-the-art Conferencing Innovation

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLASPACE today announces Poly (previously "Plantronics" and "Polycom"), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, has landed its Hong Kong office and demonstration centre at ATLASPACE. ATLASPACE has also partnered with Poly to install state-of-the-art conferencing and collaboration innovation in some of ATLASPACE's meeting rooms and co-working spaces to increase human touch and enhance effective communications for team members working across different locations.

ATLASPACE has been deploying high technology systems and items of equipment in the 25 projects across various megacities in mainland China, Hong Kong and other Asia Pacific regions to break walls and span distance.

ATLASPACE is dedicated to providing flexible workplace solutions, including private office, multi-functional conference rooms, functional area and a tailor-made "Headquarters by ATLASPACE" service in which ATLASPACE would be responsible for interior design, construction and property management. In order to satisfy the needs of Poly, ATLASPACE's team had redesigned and reconstructed two private rooms as Poly Hong Kong demonstration centre. The spacious showroom provides Poly customers with a comfortable vibe to explore the company's innovative solutions.

Nick Poon, Country Sales Manager, Hong Kong at Poly, shared that "We are delighted to partner with ATLASPACE to empower offices with the latest conferencing technology and help people communicate effectively. We [Poly] work together with ATLASPACE to transform shared workplaces into experiences that foster collaboration and connection of the member community, which is especially important for SMEs as well as MNCs who have high demand for regular communications with other global offices."

Nick continued, "We recently held a regional event in ATLASPACE, with local guests attending in person and overseas guests joining virtually. This was made possible with Poly solutions as well as ATLASPACE's superb IT support. Our guests in Beijing and Singapore commented that it was like they were attending the event in person! We look forward to partnering with ATLASPACE to host more upcoming activities to drive meaningful human connections and collaborations from all around the world."

Wilma Wu, City Head of ATLASPACE Hong Kong, said "We are pleased to partner with Poly to set up the latest showroom. ATLASPACE has been putting forward flexible one-stop work solutions and promoting collaboration in the workspace. With the rise of flexible working culture, effective communication devices have become indispensable to businesses in daily operation. The joining of Poly enables our members to learn about the latest technologies and therefore improve collaboration, productivity and efficiency. We're very much excited to have Poly with us in ATLASPACE and cultivate more synergies with our members."

About ATLASPACE

ATLASPACE is the first project of ATLAS (official name of ATLASPACE in mainlandChina) in Hong Kong located at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the busiest central business districts (CBD) in Hong Kong with over 50,000 sq. ft.

ATLAS is a leading well-rounded office building operator, owning three core businesses, namely co-working space operation, office building asset management and chain management of design and engineering to provide full support to members to optimize the use of office building assets. ATLAS is founded on three pillars which are ATLAS Workplace, ATLAS Living Space and ATLAS Community. ATLAS Workplace provides flexible one-stop work solutions, including Co-working Spaces, Serviced Offices, Headquarters by ATLAS and office leasing. ATLAS Living Space is combined with fitness, food and beverage, and artistic elements, to transform the mundane work style of CBD employees to create an amazing ATLAS Community with 365 days of activities. Currently, ATLAS operates a total of 2.4M sq. ft. across 25 projects in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City.

PAG Real Estate, Goldman Sachs, Mr. Li Sze Lim, Star River Group and Times China are ATLAS' strategic investors.

About Poly

Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partner's services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

