Atlassian Achieves FedRAMP "In Process” Designation

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announced today that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process” status and is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.

This important milestone brings Atlassian one step closer to achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) - which is currently estimated for the first quarter of calendar year 2025 - and is a significant part of Atlassian’s broader investment in supporting the U.S. public sector. The company's newly announced FedRAMP Moderate offering, Atlassian Government Cloud, will initially include Jira, Confluence, and Jira Service Management.

Atlassian’s sponsor and partner in the ATO process is the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) - a strong advocate for cloud adoption within the U.S. government.

Atlassian Government Cloud will empower federal agencies to leverage innovative cloud capabilities, including automation and analytics for improved productivity and data-driven decisions. Over 80% of surveyed customers who migrated to Atlassian Cloud said they have realized benefits from cloud-only capabilities like these within 6 months. FedRAMP Moderate authorization will also give government customers the assurance they need to confidently adopt Atlassian Government Cloud while safeguarding their mission-critical data and sensitive information.

This milestone reflects Atlassian’s commitment to cloud security and addresses the specific requirements of the public sector. The company remains committed to meeting stringent federal compliance and security standards with future investments such as FedRAMP High and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) compliance.

"We’re excited to accelerate our investments in the public sector with FedRAMP and additional certifications in the future, so that government teams can join over 300,000 Atlassian Cloud customers and take advantage of our cloud platform for better, faster collaboration, while making sure their security requirements are met,” said Rajeev Rajan, Atlassian’s Chief Technology Officer.

Customers interested in this new offering can get updates on Atlassian’s website.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management, and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 300,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including U.S. government agencies like NASA, the U.S. Space Force, and the CA Department of Healthcare Services - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management at https://www.atlassian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716898235/en/