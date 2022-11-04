|
Atlassian and Twilio Show the Downside of SaaS Stocks
The stock market has been tough for investors to navigate lately, and Friday provided a good example of some of the crosscurrents investors have had to face. On one hand, Wall Street seemed to be in a good mood overall Friday morning, with futures contracts on major market indexes all signaling modest gains. Yet some high-profile companies saw their share prices fall precipitously, as business-specific concerns overcame the general upward trend in the broader market.In particular, software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) were among the worst performers in premarket trading Friday morning. Both companies had downbeat forecasts, and they have some investors wondering whether the entire SaaS stock business model could prove not to be as resilient as its proponents have suggested for years.Shares of Atlassian plunged 23% in premarket trading Friday morning. Despite reporting fiscal first-quarter results for the period ending Sept. 30 that showed continuing sales growth, the workplace collaboration software specialist's comments about what the future could bring threw cold water on investors' enthusiasm about the stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
