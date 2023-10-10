Atlassian Announces Date for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

Webcast Details

When : Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).

: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website (https://investors.atlassian.com), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

