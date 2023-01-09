|
09.01.2023 22:05:00
Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
- When: Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
- Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.
Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website (https://investors.atlassian.com), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 240,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including NASA, Kiva, Deutsche Bank, and Salesforce - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Montag über weite Strecken freundlich, fiel zum Handelsschluss aber noch an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte zum Wochenauftakt Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag hinzugewinnen. In Japan ruhte der Handel derweil feiertagsbedingt.