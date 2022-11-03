Atlassian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q1fy23. The shareholder letter was also posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

"We are proud of our Q1 results, growing subscription revenue 50 percent year-over-year, and we continue to have line of sight to $10 billion in annual revenue,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. "Despite the turbulent macroeconomic environment we find ourselves in, we have conviction about the incredible long-term opportunities in front of us and our ability to capitalize on them. We have the right products, the right leaders, and the right strategies in place to come out of this downturn in a much stronger market position.”

"Q1 was another momentous quarter of execution against our long-term initiatives. We announced a new subscription offering in Atlassian Together, launched Atlas into general availability, and held Work Life, our first large-scale customer event focused on a single market,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. "We also continue to execute well towards our strategy of hiring and retaining the best talent around the world.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

As a result of Atlassian's redomiciliation to the United States on September 30, 2022, the company no longer reports financial information in accordance with IFRS. The below financial information has been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be expected to correspond to figures previously presented under IFRS.

On a GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Revenue: Total revenue was $807.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, up 31% from $614.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin: Operating loss was $34.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $56.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was (4)% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 9% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $13.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with a net loss of $411.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net loss per diluted share was $0.05 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with a net loss per diluted share of $1.63, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Mark-to-market accounting of the company’s strategic investments increased net loss per diluted share by $0.05 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $0.12 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.5 billion.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $147.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $165.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 18% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 27% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $92.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with net income of $94.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net income per diluted share was $0.36 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $0.37 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Mark-to-market accounting of the company’s strategic investments reduced net income per diluted share by $0.04 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $0.12 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $92.4 million and free cash flow was $75.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 9%.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Atlassian Together: Atlassian announced a new, single subscription to its work management products – Trello, Confluence, Atlas, and Jira Work Management. The subscription also includes Access, an enterprise-grade identity and access management solution that connects Atlassian products to third-party identity providers. Atlassian Together provides organizations with a complete Atlassian tool set that helps teams choose the best tool for the job while ensuring alignment across the organization.

Atlas Launch: Atlassian announced Atlas, a new teamwork directory customized to help organizations provide alignment across teams, apps, and work regardless of what tools their teams use, is generally available. Atlas helps teams communicate the context and progress of their work with other teams, and empowers teams to work in the tools that let them thrive.

Partnership with Accenture: Atlassian and Accenture are expanding their partnership to help enterprises embrace agile ways of working. With this partnership, Accenture’s global team of experts will help provide enterprise-wide agile consulting and implementation services to help customers realize faster time to value from their investments in Atlassian products, including Jira Align, Jira Software, and Jira Service Management.

United States Redomiciliation: Atlassian changed its corporate domicile from the United Kingdom to the United States. As a result, it has transitioned its accounting standards from IFRS to GAAP. Atlassian believes moving its parent entity to the United States will increase its access to a broader set of investors, support inclusion in additional stock indices, improve financial reporting comparability with industry peers, streamline its corporate structure, and provide more flexibility in accessing capital.

Sustainability Report: Atlassian released its Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report. This year marked Atlassian’s third consecutive year of operating on 100% renewable energy. The company also accounted for work-from-home emissions for the first time. Atlassian continues its emissions reductions efforts in pursuit of becoming "net zero” by 2040, as well as executing on its diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, releasing its first human rights statement, and giving back to its communities through philanthropic programs driven by the Atlassian Foundation. Our Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at https://investors.atlassian.com/Sustainability/default.aspx.

Customer Growth: Atlassian ended its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 with a total customer count, on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis, of 249,173 customers, adding 6,550 net new customers during the quarter.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 as follows:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $835 million to $855 million.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 80% to 81% on a GAAP basis and in the range of 83% to 84% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately (20%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 13% on a non-GAAP basis.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s first quarter fiscal year 2023 shareholder letter dated November 3, 2022.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under "Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at https://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q1fy23, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

When: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 240,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including NASA, Kiva, Deutsche Bank, and Salesforce - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may,” "will,” "expect,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "could,” "should,” "estimate,” or "continue,” and similar expressions or variations, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, customers, partnerships, sustainability initiatives, macroeconomic environment, anticipated growth, outlook, technology and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including gross margin and operating margin.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Forms 20-F and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results), as well as Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies, provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management, our board of directors, investors and the analyst community with the ability to better evaluate matters such as: our ongoing core operations, including comparisons between periods and against other companies in our industry; our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance.

Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures include:

Non-GAAP gross profit. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP operating income. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary and the related income tax effects on these items.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment.

We understand that although these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are frequently used by investors and the analyst community in their evaluation of our financial performance, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for such limitations by reconciling these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to review the tables in this press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets” that present such reconciliations.

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 650,984 $ 435,296 Maintenance 113,565 130,590 Other 42,843 48,138 Total revenues 807,392 614,024 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 139,392 96,256 Gross profit 668,000 517,768 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 399,006 272,140 Marketing and sales (1) (2) 160,128 99,329 General and administrative (1) 142,893 89,822 Total operating expenses 702,027 461,291 Operating income (loss) (34,027 ) 56,477 Other income (expense), net 29,289 (455,804 ) Interest income 5,143 277 Interest expense (6,121 ) (11,518 ) Loss before income taxes (5,716 ) (410,568 ) Provision for income taxes (8,025 ) (636 ) Net loss $ (13,741 ) $ (411,204 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (1.63 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (1.63 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 255,167 252,106 Diluted 255,167 252,106

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 10,613 $ 5,917 Research and development 110,129 64,282 Marketing and sales 23,195 14,494 General and administrative 29,694 16,214

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 5,697 $ 5,689 Research and development 94 94 Marketing and sales 2,505 2,271

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,468,571 $ 1,385,265 Marketable securities 54,537 73,294 Accounts receivable, net 246,781 308,127 Assets held for sale — 60,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,999 70,002 Total current assets 1,866,888 1,896,953 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 103,336 100,662 Operating lease right-of-use assets 266,885 277,276 Strategic investments 239,323 159,064 Intangible assets, net 92,544 100,840 Goodwill 721,912 722,838 Deferred tax assets 9,475 10,335 Other assets 71,069 58,862 Total assets $ 3,371,432 $ 3,326,830 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 111,461 $ 81,220 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 274,770 406,139 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,066,090 1,066,059 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 45,360 40,638 Total current liabilities 1,497,681 1,594,056 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 106,744 116,621 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 267,373 274,434 Term loan facility 999,463 999,419 Deferred tax liabilities 1,038 312 Other non-current liabilities 18,520 14,616 Total liabilities 2,890,819 2,999,458 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,355,991 2,182,536 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,391 13,864 Accumulated deficit (1,882,771 ) (1,869,030 ) Total stockholders’ equity 480,613 327,372 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,371,432 $ 3,326,830

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,741 ) $ (411,204 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,620 13,304 Stock-based compensation 173,631 100,907 Deferred income taxes 1,522 (1,614 ) Net loss on exchange derivative and capped call transactions — 424,482 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 118 9,841 Net loss on strategic investments 11,513 31,422 Net foreign currency gain (3,625 ) (6,398 ) Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary (43,092 ) — Other — (615 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 61,314 (13,211 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (22,677 ) (21,185 ) Accounts payable 31,147 10,223 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (108,443 ) (84,406 ) Deferred revenue (9,845 ) 13,455 Net cash provided by operating activities 92,442 65,001 Cash flows from Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (600 ) (1,138 ) Purchases of property and equipment (16,496 ) (6,881 ) Purchases of strategic investments (8,350 ) (53,000 ) Purchases of marketable securities (10,000 ) (21,003 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 28,950 53,887 Proceeds from sale of strategic investments 258 — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 186,262 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,238 ) 158,127 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan facility — 650,000 Repayment of exchangeable senior notes — (314,310 ) Proceeds from settlement of capped call transactions — 30,978 Proceeds from other financing arrangements 1,572 — Other financing activities (176 ) 1 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,396 366,669 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,939 ) (2,109 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 82,661 587,688 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,386,686 931,023 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale 602 502 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,469,949 $ 1,519,213

Atlassian Corporation Revenues by Deployment Options (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cloud $ 475,043 $ 317,903 Data Center 171,228 111,195 Server (1) 113,813 139,547 Marketplace and services (2) 47,308 45,379 Total revenues $ 807,392 $ 614,024

(1) Included in Server is perpetual license revenue. Perpetual license revenue is captured as other revenue on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Included in Marketplace and services is premier support revenue. Premier support is a subscription-based arrangement for a higher level of support across different deployment options. Premier support is recognized as subscription revenue on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as the services are delivered over the term of the arrangement.

Atlassian Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 668,000 $ 517,768 Plus: Stock-based compensation 10,613 5,917 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,697 5,689 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 684,310 $ 529,374 Operating income GAAP operating income (loss) $ (34,027 ) $ 56,477 Plus: Stock-based compensation 173,631 100,907 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,296 8,054 Non-GAAP operating income $ 147,900 $ 165,438 Net income GAAP net loss $ (13,741 ) $ (411,204 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 173,631 100,907 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,296 8,054 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls — 433,973 Less: Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary (43,091 ) — Less: Income tax effects (32,548 ) (37,321 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 92,547 $ 94,409 Net income per share GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (1.63 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 0.68 0.41 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 0.03 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls — 1.71 Less: Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary (0.17 ) — Less: Income tax effects (0.13 ) (0.15 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.37 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted GAAP net loss per share 255,167 252,106 Plus: Dilution from dilutive securities (1) 1,041 3,284 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share 256,208 255,390 Free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,442 $ 65,001 Less: Capital expenditures (16,496 ) (6,881 ) Free cash flow $ 75,946 $ 58,120

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities were not included in the GAAP calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 because the effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Atlassian Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets (U.S. $) Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 Revenue $835 million to $855 million GAAP gross margin 80% to 81% Plus: Stock-based compensation 2 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-GAAP gross margin 83% to 84% GAAP operating margin (20%) Plus: Stock-based compensation 32 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-GAAP operating margin 13%

