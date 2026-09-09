Atlassian Aktie
WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16
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10.09.2026 01:30:01
Atlassian Chief Accounting Officer Gene Liu Sells 939 Shares
Gene Liu, Chief Accounting Officer at Atlassian(NASDAQ:TEAM), sold 939 shares of Class A common stock on Aug. 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($190); post-transaction value based on Aug. 28, 2026, market close ($190.42).
Atlassian is a leading enterprise software provider with a $44.9 billion market capitalization and $6.6 billion in TTM revenue, positioning it as a significant player in the application software segment. The company's integrated product ecosystem creates substantial switching costs and cross-selling opportunities that drive customer retention and expansion revenue. With 13,301 employees and a presence across global markets, Atlassian maintains competitive advantages through deep product integration, strong developer community engagement, and a proven ability to scale its SaaS platform across diverse customer segments.
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