Atlassian Aktie

Atlassian für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16

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07.08.2026 17:01:06

Atlassian Jumps 35% On Q4 Return To Profit And Strong Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares surged $38.20, or 34.67 percent, to $148.37 on Friday, after the software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat the prior year, driven by continued cloud growth and issued upbeat fiscal 2027 guidance.

The stock opened at $145.64 and traded between $141.51 and $151.37 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $56.01 to $184.00. Trading volume reached 8.67 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 4.96 million shares.

The company posted net income of $139.1 million, or $0.55 per share, compared with a net loss of $23.9 million, or $0.09 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.87 per share from $0.98 per share. Revenue increased 28 percent to $1.77 billion from $1.38 billion, while cloud revenue climbed 31 percent to $1.21 billion. Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 23 percent year over year to $6.61 billion.

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