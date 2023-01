Atlassian Stock: Bear Vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In presenting arguments for and against workflow management software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), I'm not going to share anything I came up with. Rather, I offer a front-row seat to the current debate between a bearish analyst and Atlassian's bullish management team.David Trainer, CEO of research firm New Constructs, says Atlassian is a "zombie" stock that's possibly headed to zero. Atlassian's management has already clapped back, saying the business is on a 100-year corporate journey. This bull-versus-bear debate can be summarized in a single disagreement regarding cash flow. Here's the debate and what it could mean for shareholders.Trainer's accurate past bearish predictions include calls on Carvana and Rivian Automotive. In December, Trainer took aim at Atlassian, according to Kiplinger, pointing to its negative cash flow and limited financial resources. Continue reading