Atlassian Aktie

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WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16

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06.08.2026 22:15:10

Atlassian Swings To Q4 Profit As Revenue Jumps 28%

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss last year, as revenue increased 28% on continued cloud growth.

The collaboration software company posted fourth-quarter net income of $139.1 million or $0.55 per share, compared with a net loss of $23.9 million or $0.09 per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.87 per share, up from $0.98 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago. Subscription revenue increased to $1.68 billion from $1.31 billion, while cloud revenue climbed 31% to $1.21 billion. Subscription annual recurring revenue, or ARR, grew 23% year-over-year to $6.61 billion.

For the first quarter, Atlassian expects revenue of $1.705 billion to $1.715 billion and cloud revenue growth of about 28.5%. For fiscal 2027, the company projects total revenue growth of about 13%, cloud revenue growth of approximately 25.5%, and subscription ARR growth of about 18%.

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