Atlassian Aktie

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WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16

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11.11.2026 22:12:41

Atlassian vs. Zscaler: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Choosing between high-growth software giants often comes down to finding the right balance of scale and security. Many investors are currently weighing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) against Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) for their 2027 portfolios.

Atlassian focuses on team collaboration and workflow management, while Zscaler secures the digital perimeter through its zero-trust platform. Both companies are essential players in the modern enterprise stack, but they face different market dynamics. Comparing their financial health and risk profiles helps clarify which stock might better suit your investment goals.

Atlassian sells collaboration and work management tools, including Jira and Confluence, which are standard for many software developers. The company serves over 350,000 customers and counts more than 85% of the Fortune 500 as active users of its platform. It uses a product-led model where users often start with self-service tools before the company deepens the relationship through its marketplace of over 6,000 third-party apps.

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Zscaler Inc Registered Shs 174,50 0,07% Zscaler Inc Registered Shs

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