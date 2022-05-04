|
04.05.2022 22:41:51
Atmos Energy Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $325.00 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $296.75 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $1.65 billion from $1.32 billion last year.
Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $325.00 Mln. vs. $296.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.37 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.
