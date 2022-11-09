09.11.2022 22:43:49

Atmos Energy Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $71.64 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $48.72 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $722.63 million from $568.38 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $71.64 Mln. vs. $48.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $722.63 Mln vs. $568.38 Mln last year.

