Atmos Energy Aktie

Atmos Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868746 / ISIN: US0495601058

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06.08.2026 00:09:17

Atmos Energy Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $242.68 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $186.42 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $879.05 million from $838.77 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $242.68 Mln. vs. $186.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $879.05 Mln vs. $838.77 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.40 To $ 8.50

Outlook: Fiscal 2026 capital expenditure guidance expected to be approximately $4.2 billion.

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