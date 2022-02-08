+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-
08.02.2022 22:45:54

Atmos Energy Corporation Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $249.21 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $217.68 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.01 billion from $0.91 billion last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $249.21 Mln. vs. $217.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atmos Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten