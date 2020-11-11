Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2020; Initiates Fiscal 2021 through Fiscal 2025 Guidance; Raises Dividend 8.7 Percent

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

Earnings per diluted share: $4.89 for the year ended September 30, 2020 $0.53 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated net income: $601.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 $65.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes a $21.0 million one-time tax benefit related to the remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities was $580.5 million and $4.72 for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Capital expenditures rose 14 percent to $1,935.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, with approximately 88 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments.

Outlook

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2021 is expected to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.10.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion in fiscal 2021.

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2021 is $2.50, which represents an 8.7% increase over fiscal 2020.

"I am extremely proud of every employee for their commitment to deliver safe and reliable natural gas service paired with exceptional customer service. The preparation and dedication of our employees and leadership has served us and our customers well as we have continued to perform at the highest levels on every facet of our business during this pandemic,” said Kevin Akers, president and chief executive officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. "As we continue to execute our strategy of modernizing our natural gas distribution, transmission and storage systems to improve safety, reliability and environmental performance along with providing exceptional customer service at an affordable price, we remain well positioned to continue delivering annual earnings per share growth in the six to eight percent range,” Akers concluded.

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated operating income increased $78.0 million to $824.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared to $746.1 million in the prior year, which primarily reflects rate outcomes in both segments and customer growth and lower operation and maintenance expense in our distribution business, partially offset by lower through system revenue and higher operation and maintenance expense in our pipeline and storage segment and increased depreciation and property tax expense.

Distribution operating income increased $57.4 million to $528.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared with $470.8 million in the prior year. The increase reflects a net $86.8 million increase in rates and customer growth of $13.7 million, partially offset by a $30.6 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses associated with increased capital investments. Due to the timing of our fiscal year, the economic impacts from COVID-19 had a limited impact on our operating income.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $20.6 million to $295.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared with $275.3 million in the prior year. This increase is primarily attributable to a $53.2 million increase from our GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2019 and 2020, partially offset by a $13.6 million decrease in through system revenues, a $6.8 million increase in operation and maintenance expense primarily due to well integrity costs and spending on hydro testing and in-line inspections and a $12.5 million increase in depreciation expense due to increased capital investments.

Capital expenditures increased $242.2 million to $1,935.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared with $1,693.5 million in the prior year, due to continued spending for infrastructure replacements and enhancements.

For the year ended September 30, 2020, the company generated operating cash flow of $1,038.0 million, a $69.2 million increase compared with the year ended September 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase reflects the positive cash effects of rate case outcomes achieved in fiscal 2020 and working capital changes, primarily as a result of the timing of gas cost recoveries under our purchase gas cost mechanisms.

Our equity capitalization ratio at September 30, 2020 was 60.0%, compared with 59.0% at September 30, 2019. The increase primarily reflects the absence of short-term debt balances at September 30, 2020.

Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated operating income increased $11.1 million to $100.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $89.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Rate case outcomes in both segments and customer growth in our distribution segment were partially offset by lower through system revenue in our pipeline and storage segment, decreased service order revenue in our distribution segment and higher depreciation expense.

Distribution operating income increased $8.2 million to $31.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $23.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase primarily reflects a net $16.0 million increase in rates and a $3.4 million increase due to net customer growth, partially offset by a $10.5 million increase in operating expenses primarily related to increased bad debt expense and a $3.1 million decrease in service order revenues.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $2.9 million to $68.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $66.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to a $13.3 million increase in rates, due to the GRIP filing approved in fiscal 2020, partially offset by a $5.0 million decrease in through system revenues and a $4.2 million increase in depreciation expense due to increased capital investments.

Conference Call to be Webcast November 12, 2020

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-407-3088 and the international telephone number is 201-389-0927. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or any of the company’s other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "forecast”, "goal”, "intend”, "objective”, "plan”, "projection”, "seek”, "strategy” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company’s ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; adverse weather conditions; the impact of climate change; the inability to continue to hire, train and retain operational, technical and managerial personnel; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements; the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions.

Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During our fiscal third quarter we remeasured our deferred income tax balance as a result of Kansas House Bill 2585 and an update to the state deferred tax rate. As a result, we recorded a non-cash income tax benefit of $21.0 million for the year ended September 30, 2020. Due to the non-recurring nature of this benefit, we believe that net income and diluted net income per share before the non-cash income tax benefit provide a more relevant measure to analyze our financial performance than net income and diluted net income per share in order to allow investors to better analyze our core results and allow the information to be presented on a comparative basis to the prior year. Accordingly, the discussion and analysis of our financial performance herein will reference adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share, non-GAAP measures, which are calculated as follows:

Year Ended September 30 2020 2019 Change (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 601,443 $ 511,406 $ 90,037 Non-cash income tax benefit (20,962 ) — (20,962 ) Adjusted net income $ 580,481 $ 511,406 $ 69,075 Diluted net income per share $ 4.89 $ 4.35 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS from non-cash income tax benefit (0.17 ) — (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 4.72 $ 4.35 $ 0.37

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Statements of Income Year Ended September 30 (000s except per share) 2020 2019 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 2,626,993 $ 2,745,461 Pipeline and storage segment 609,339 567,024 Intersegment eliminations (415,195 ) (410,637 ) 2,821,137 2,901,848 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 1,071,227 1,268,591 Pipeline and storage segment 1,548 (360 ) Intersegment eliminations (413,921 ) (409,394 ) 658,854 858,837 Operation and maintenance expense 629,601 630,308 Depreciation and amortization 429,828 391,456 Taxes, other than income 278,755 275,189 Operating income 824,099 746,058 Other non-operating income 7,171 7,404 Interest charges 84,474 103,153 Income before income taxes 746,796 650,309 Income tax expense 145,353 138,903 Net income $ 601,443 $ 511,406 Basic net income per share $ 4.89 $ 4.36 Diluted net income per share $ 4.89 $ 4.35 Cash dividends per share $ 2.30 $ 2.10 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 122,788 117,200 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 122,872 117,461 Year Ended September 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2020 2019 Distribution $ 395,664 $ 328,814 Pipeline and storage 205,779 182,592 Net income $ 601,443 $ 511,406

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Statements of Income Three Months Ended September 30 (000s except per share) 2020 2019 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 430,176 $ 403,793 Pipeline and storage segment 156,918 147,706 Intersegment eliminations (112,180 ) (107,816 ) 474,914 443,683 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 128,641 120,993 Pipeline and storage segment 1,258 184 Intersegment eliminations (111,868 ) (107,507 ) 18,031 13,670 Operation and maintenance expense 180,072 177,736 Depreciation and amortization 111,746 100,919 Taxes, other than income 64,220 61,643 Operating income 100,845 89,715 Other non-operating income (expense) (1,962 ) 9,250 Interest charges 15,494 28,763 Income before income taxes 83,389 70,202 Income tax expense 18,056 11,796 Net income $ 65,333 $ 58,406 Basic net income per share $ 0.53 $ 0.49 Diluted net income per share $ 0.53 $ 0.49 Cash dividends per share $ 0.575 $ 0.525 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 124,096 119,345 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 124,100 119,824 Three Months Ended September 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2020 2019 Distribution $ 19,944 $ 9,838 Pipeline and storage 45,389 48,568 Net income $ 65,333 $ 58,406

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, September 30, (000s) 2020 2019 Net property, plant and equipment $ 13,355,347 $ 11,787,669 Cash and cash equivalents 20,808 24,550 Accounts receivable, net 230,595 230,571 Gas stored underground 111,950 130,138 Other current assets 107,905 72,772 Total current assets 471,258 458,031 Goodwill 731,257 730,706 Deferred charges and other assets 801,170 391,213 $ 15,359,032 $ 13,367,619 Shareholders' equity $ 6,791,203 $ 5,750,223 Long-term debt 4,531,779 3,529,452 Total capitalization 11,322,982 9,279,675 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 235,775 265,024 Other current liabilities 546,461 479,501 Short-term debt — 464,915 Current maturities of long-term debt 165 — Total current liabilities 782,401 1,209,440 Deferred income taxes 1,456,569 1,300,015 Regulatory excess deferred taxes 697,764 705,101 Deferred credits and other liabilities 1,099,316 873,388 $ 15,359,032 $ 13,367,619

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended September 30 (000s) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 601,443 $ 511,406 Depreciation and amortization 429,828 391,456 Deferred income taxes 155,322 132,004 One-time income tax benefit (20,962 ) — Other 6,044 10,589 Changes in assets and liabilities (133,676 ) (76,686 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,037,999 968,769 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,935,676 ) (1,693,477 ) Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations — 4,000 Debt and equity securities activities, net 491 (2,784 ) Other, net 9,667 8,601 Net cash used in investing activities (1,925,518 ) (1,683,660 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net decrease in short-term debt (464,915 ) (110,865 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount 999,450 1,045,221 Net proceeds from equity offering 624,302 694,103 Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans 19,548 19,323 Settlement of interest rate swaps (4,426 ) (90,141 ) Repayment of long-term debt — (575,000 ) Cash dividends paid (282,444 ) (245,717 ) Debt issuance costs (7,738 ) (11,254 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 883,777 725,670 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,742 ) 10,779 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,550 13,771 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,808 $ 24,550

Three Months Ended September 30 Year Ended September 30 Statistics 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered) 66,447 66,184 439,037 470,554 Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf) 167,725 204,810 621,371 721,998 Distribution meters in service 3,333,181 3,291,835 3,333,181 3,291,835 Distribution average cost of gas $ 3.75 $ 3.68 $ 3.67 $ 4.02

