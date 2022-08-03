Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights

Earnings per diluted share was $5.12 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022; $0.92 per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter.

Consolidated net income was $702.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022; $128.5 million for the third fiscal quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $1.7 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, with approximately 87 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments.

Outlook

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2022 is expected to be in the range of $5.50 to $5.60.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion in fiscal 2022.

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2022 is $2.72, which represents an 8.8% increase over fiscal 2021.

"Third quarter results were in line with our expectations and reflect the continued dedication, focus and effort of all 4,700 employees to execute our strategy and safely provide natural gas service to over three million customers in 1,400 communities," said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy, "Based on our year-to-date performance, we continue to believe fiscal 2022 earnings will be within our earnings guidance range of $5.50 to $5.60 per diluted share."

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated operating income increased $21.2 million to $154.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $133.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Refunds of excess deferred income taxes reduced operating income by $20.8 million quarter over quarter, which was substantially offset by a corresponding decrease in income tax expense. Excluding the impact of these refunds, operating income increased $42.0 million due to rate outcomes in both segments, continued customer growth, increased consumption in our distribution segment and lower operations and maintenance expense, partially offset by increased depreciation and property tax expenses.

Distribution operating income decreased $2.0 million to $66.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $68.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Refunds of excess deferred taxes reduced operating income by $20.8 million quarter over quarter. Key operating drivers for this segment include a net $30.5 million increase in rates, a $2.6 million increase due to net customer growth, a $3.3 million increase in consumption, net of our weather normalization adjustments (WNA) and a $1.8 million decrease in other operation and maintenance expense primarily due to lower bad debt expense in the current-year quarter, partially offset by a $13.7 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses and a $5.0 million increase in system maintenance expense.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $23.3 million to $88.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $65.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Key operating drivers for this segment include a $21.0 million increase in rates due to the GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2021 and 2022 and a $6.1 million decrease in system maintenance expense, partially offset by a $4.5 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments.

Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated operating income increased $1.6 million to $815.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $814.0 million in the prior year. Refunds of excess deferred income taxes reduced operating income by $102.8 million year over year, which was substantially offset by a corresponding decrease in income tax expense. Excluding the impact of these refunds, operating income increased $104.4 million due to rate outcomes in both segments and customer growth in our distribution segment, partially offset by lower weather and consumption in our distribution segment, lower thru-system revenue in our pipeline and storage segment and increased operations and maintenance, depreciation and property tax expenses.

Distribution operating income decreased $13.0 million to $567.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $580.9 million in the prior-year period. Refunds of excess deferred taxes reduced operating income by $89.5 million year over year. Key operating drivers for this segment include a $122.6 million increase in rates, and customer growth of $13.2 million partially offset by a $13.1 million decrease in consumption, net of WNA, a $15.2 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by higher pipeline maintenance costs and other administrative costs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense in the current-year quarter and a $34.8 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses associated with increased capital investments.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $14.6 million to $247.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $233.1 million in the prior year. Refunds of excess deferred income taxes decreased operating income by $13.3 million year over year. Key operating drivers for this segment include a $49.4 million increase from our GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2021 and 2022, partially offset by a $7.3 million increase in system maintenance, an $11.1 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments and a $2.4 million decrease in through system revenues.

Capital expenditures increased $368.0 million to $1.7 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $1.4 billion in the prior year, due to increased system modernization and expansion spending.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, the company generated operating cash flow of $929.3 million, compared to $930.1 million excluding the $2.1 billion incurred in the prior-year period for gas costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the refund of excess deferred tax liabilities and working capital changes, mostly offset by the timing of gas cost recoveries and the positive effects of successful rate case outcomes achieved in fiscal 2021.

Our equity capitalization ratio at June 30, 2022 was 53.8%, compared with 51.9% at September 30, 2021, due to the issuance of $600 million of 2.85% senior notes in October 2021 and $200 million of 2.625% senior notes in January 2022, partially offset by $675.3 million in equity issuances under our forward equity agreements. Excluding the $2.2 billion of incremental financing issued to pay for the purchased gas costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri, our equity capitalization ratio was 61.7% at June 30, 2022.

Conference Call to be Webcast August 4, 2022

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-407-3088 and the international telephone number is 201-389-0927. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or any of the company’s other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "forecast”, "goal”, "intend”, "objective”, "plan”, "projection”, "seek”, "strategy” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company’s ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; adverse weather conditions; the impact of climate change; the inability to continue to hire, train and retain operational, technical and managerial personnel; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements; and the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions.

Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30 (000s except per share) 2022 2021 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 773,311 $ 558,750 Pipeline and storage segment 183,412 162,987 Intersegment eliminations (140,294 ) (116,184 ) 816,429 605,553 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 390,559 202,050 Pipeline and storage segment (1,347 ) 691 Intersegment eliminations (140,053 ) (115,871 ) 249,159 86,870 Operation and maintenance expense 182,325 184,470 Depreciation and amortization 134,231 119,348 Taxes, other than income 96,127 81,475 Operating income 154,587 133,390 Other non-operating income 13,263 5,887 Interest charges 26,190 20,962 Income before income taxes 141,660 118,315 Income tax expense 13,113 15,904 Net income $ 128,547 $ 102,411 Basic net income per share $ 0.92 $ 0.78 Diluted net income per share $ 0.92 $ 0.78 Cash dividends per share $ 0.680 $ 0.625 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 139,881 131,358 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 140,227 131,486

Three Months Ended June 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2022 2021 Distribution $ 57,401 $ 53,289 Pipeline and storage 71,146 49,122 Net income $ 128,547 $ 102,411

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Statements of Income Nine Months Ended June 30 (000s except per share) 2022 2021 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 3,356,279 $ 2,718,074 Pipeline and storage segment 510,077 476,868 Intersegment eliminations (387,322 ) (355,836 ) 3,479,034 2,839,106 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 1,881,212 1,304,269 Pipeline and storage segment (3,075 ) (440 ) Intersegment eliminations (386,437 ) (354,890 ) 1,491,700 948,939 Operation and maintenance expense 504,787 479,488 Depreciation and amortization 395,461 353,269 Taxes, other than income 271,506 243,376 Operating income 815,580 814,034 Other non-operating income 27,178 14,793 Interest charges 74,969 69,068 Income before income taxes 767,789 759,759 Income tax expense 65,034 142,916 Net income $ 702,755 $ 616,843 Basic net income per share $ 5.13 $ 4.77 Diluted net income per share $ 5.12 $ 4.77 Cash dividends per share $ 2.04 $ 1.875 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 136,799 129,185 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 137,055 129,229

Nine Months Ended June 30 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2022 2021 Distribution $ 505,823 $ 439,317 Pipeline and storage 196,932 177,526 Net income $ 702,755 $ 616,843

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, September 30, (000s) 2022 2021 Net property, plant and equipment $ 16,556,603 $ 15,063,970 Cash and cash equivalents 328,075 116,723 Accounts receivable, net 375,257 342,967 Gas stored underground 223,993 178,116 Other current assets 2,354,526 2,200,909 Total current assets 3,281,851 2,838,715 Goodwill 731,257 731,257 Deferred charges and other assets 1,085,773 974,720 $ 21,655,484 $ 19,608,662 Shareholders' equity $ 9,268,171 $ 7,906,889 Long-term debt 5,759,164 4,930,205 Total capitalization 15,027,335 12,837,094 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 397,058 423,222 Other current liabilities 660,629 686,681 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,201,430 2,400,452 Total current liabilities 3,259,117 3,510,355 Deferred income taxes 1,936,658 1,705,809 Regulatory excess deferred taxes 425,960 549,227 Deferred credits and other liabilities 1,006,414 1,006,177 $ 21,655,484 $ 19,608,662

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended June 30 (000s) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 702,755 $ 616,843 Depreciation and amortization 395,461 353,269 Deferred income taxes 40,899 144,195 Other (15,941 ) 378 Change in Winter Storm Uri long-term regulatory asset — (2,088,536 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (193,858 ) (184,616 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 929,316 (1,158,467 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,726,039 ) (1,357,960 ) Debt and equity securities activities, net 3,594 (2,363 ) Other, net 7,876 8,006 Net cash used in investing activities (1,714,569 ) (1,352,317 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount 798,802 2,797,346 Net proceeds from equity issuances 675,320 460,678 Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans 11,670 12,121 Repayment of long-term debt (200,000 ) — Cash dividends paid (279,256 ) (241,260 ) Debt issuance costs (8,196 ) (14,288 ) Other (1,735 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 996,605 3,014,597 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 211,352 503,813 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 116,723 20,808 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 328,075 $ 524,621

Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 Statistics 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered) 79,314 76,128 376,754 395,841 Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf) 146,422 153,166 411,884 428,331 Distribution meters in service 3,430,476 3,387,451 3,430,476 3,387,451 Distribution average cost of gas $ 8.69 $ 4.89 $ 7.33 $ 4.73

