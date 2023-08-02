|
02.08.2023 22:36:00
Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2023 Guidance
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Highlights
- Earnings per diluted share was $5.33 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023; $0.94 per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter.
- Consolidated net income was $767.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023; $137.8 million for the third fiscal quarter.
- Capital expenditures totaled $2.08 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, with approximately 86 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments.
Outlook
- Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.10 per diluted share.
- Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $2.8 billion in fiscal 2023.
- The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2023 is $2.96, which represents an 8.8% increase over fiscal 2022.
"The dedication of our employees coupled with the exceptional customer service they provide to our more than 3 million customers continues to position us to achieve fiscal 2023 earnings in the range of $6.00 to $6.10 per diluted share," said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy.
Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Consolidated operating income increased $14.7 million to $169.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $154.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Rate case outcomes in both segments and customer growth in our distribution segment were partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments.
Distribution operating income increased $5.6 million to $71.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $66.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase primarily reflects a net $29.1 million increase in rates, a $3.5 million increase due to net customer growth, partially offset by a $4.7 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by line locates and other pipeline system maintenance activities and a $16.8 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses.
Pipeline and storage operating income increased $9.0 million to $97.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $88.5 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to a $22.6 million increase in rates, due to the GRIP filings approved in May 2022 and May 2023, partially offset by an $8.0 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by system maintenance spending and a $6.4 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses.
Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023
Consolidated operating income increased $97.5 million to $913.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $815.6 million in the prior year, primarily due to rate outcomes in both segments, increased weather and consumption and customer growth in our distribution segment and increased through system revenues in our pipeline and storage segment that were partially offset by increased operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments.
Distribution operating income increased $70.9 million to $638.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $567.9 million in the prior year, primarily due to a net $139.0 million increase in rates, a $12.5 million increase in consumption, a $14.6 million increase in customer growth, including increased industrial load, and a $10.0 million decrease in refunds of excess deferred taxes to customers, which is substantially offset in income tax expense, partially offset by a $47.7 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by line locates and other pipeline system maintenance activities and increased administrative costs and a $50.5 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses.
Pipeline and storage operating income increased $26.6 million to $274.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $247.7 million in the prior year. Key operating drivers for this segment include a $64.6 million increase from our GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2022 and 2023 and an $8.0 million increase in through system revenues, partially offset by a $22.1 million increase in operation and maintenance expense driven primarily by timing of system maintenance spending and a $17.0 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses.
Capital expenditures increased $357.5 million to $2.08 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $1.73 billion in the prior year, due to increased system modernization and expansion spending.
For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, the company generated operating cash flow of $3.22 billion, compared to $929.3 million in the prior year. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects the receipt of $2.02 billion from the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation in March 2023 related to gas costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri.
Our equity capitalization ratio at June 30, 2023 increased to 61.8%, from 53.6% at September 30, 2022, due to the repayment at maturity of $2.2 billion of Winter Storm Uri financing and $671.6 million in equity issuances under our forward equity agreements, partially offset by the issuance of $500 million of 5.75% senior notes and $300 million of 5.45% senior notes in October 2022. Excluding the $2.2 billion of incremental financing issued to pay for the purchased gas costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri, our equity capitalization ratio was 61.3% at September 30, 2022.
Conference Call to be Webcast August 3, 2023
Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 888-350-3846 and the international telephone number is 646-960-0251. The conference ID is 9958104. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or any of the company’s other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "forecast”, "goal”, "intend”, "objective”, "plan”, "projection”, "seek”, "strategy” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company’s ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; the impact of new cybersecurity compliance requirements; adverse weather conditions; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; the impact of climate change; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; and increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements.
Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
Statements of Income
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
(000s except per share)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
$
|
616,067
|
|
|
$
|
773,311
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
208,225
|
|
|
|
183,412
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(161,559
|
)
|
|
|
(140,294
|
)
|
|
|
|
662,733
|
|
|
|
816,429
|
|
Purchased gas cost
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
|
206,048
|
|
|
|
390,559
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
|
(1,347
|
)
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(161,304
|
)
|
|
|
(140,053
|
)
|
|
|
|
44,550
|
|
|
|
249,159
|
|
Operation and maintenance expense
|
|
|
195,049
|
|
|
|
182,325
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
150,726
|
|
|
|
134,231
|
|
Taxes, other than income
|
|
|
103,155
|
|
|
|
96,127
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
169,253
|
|
|
|
154,587
|
|
Other non-operating income
|
|
|
16,170
|
|
|
|
13,263
|
|
Interest charges
|
|
|
31,334
|
|
|
|
26,190
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
154,089
|
|
|
|
141,660
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
16,282
|
|
|
|
13,113
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
137,807
|
|
|
$
|
128,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
146,051
|
|
|
|
139,881
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
146,067
|
|
|
|
140,227
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
Distribution
|
|
$
|
59,639
|
|
$
|
57,401
|
Pipeline and storage
|
|
|
78,168
|
|
|
71,146
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
137,807
|
|
$
|
128,547
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
Statements of Income
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
(000s except per share)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
$
|
3,556,703
|
|
|
$
|
3,356,279
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
579,278
|
|
|
|
510,077
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(448,266
|
)
|
|
|
(387,322
|
)
|
|
|
|
3,687,715
|
|
|
|
3,479,034
|
|
Purchased gas cost
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution segment
|
|
|
1,896,986
|
|
|
|
1,881,212
|
|
Pipeline and storage segment
|
|
|
(431
|
)
|
|
|
(3,075
|
)
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(447,545
|
)
|
|
|
(386,437
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,449,010
|
|
|
|
1,491,700
|
|
Operation and maintenance expense
|
|
|
574,781
|
|
|
|
504,787
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
445,063
|
|
|
|
395,461
|
|
Taxes, other than income
|
|
|
305,784
|
|
|
|
271,506
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
913,077
|
|
|
|
815,580
|
|
Other non-operating income
|
|
|
54,767
|
|
|
|
27,178
|
|
Interest charges
|
|
|
105,464
|
|
|
|
74,969
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
862,380
|
|
|
|
767,789
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
95,042
|
|
|
|
65,034
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
767,338
|
|
|
$
|
702,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
|
$
|
5.33
|
|
|
$
|
5.13
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
5.33
|
|
|
$
|
5.12
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
143,938
|
|
|
|
136,799
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
143,998
|
|
|
|
137,055
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
Distribution
|
|
$
|
542,581
|
|
$
|
505,823
|
Pipeline and storage
|
|
|
224,757
|
|
|
196,932
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
767,338
|
|
$
|
702,755
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
(000s)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
|
$
|
19,018,341
|
|
$
|
17,240,239
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
56,237
|
|
|
51,554
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
|
—
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
58,113
|
|
|
51,554
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
330,827
|
|
|
363,708
|
Gas stored underground
|
|
|
211,041
|
|
|
357,941
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
288,945
|
|
|
2,274,490
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
888,926
|
|
|
3,047,693
|
Securitized intangible asset, net
|
|
|
93,600
|
|
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
731,257
|
|
|
731,257
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
|
|
1,039,405
|
|
|
1,173,800
|
|
|
$
|
21,771,529
|
|
$
|
22,192,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
10,602,381
|
|
$
|
9,419,091
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
6,553,618
|
|
|
5,760,647
|
Securitized long-term debt
|
|
|
89,027
|
|
|
—
|
Total capitalization
|
|
|
17,245,026
|
|
|
15,179,738
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
327,890
|
|
|
496,019
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
698,918
|
|
|
720,157
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
184,967
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
2,201,457
|
Current maturities of securitized long-term debt
|
|
|
5,973
|
|
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,034,321
|
|
|
3,602,600
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
2,205,291
|
|
|
1,999,505
|
Regulatory excess deferred taxes
|
|
|
277,506
|
|
|
385,213
|
Deferred credits and other liabilities
|
|
|
1,009,385
|
|
|
1,025,933
|
|
|
$
|
21,771,529
|
|
$
|
22,192,989
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited)
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
(000s)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
767,338
|
|
|
$
|
702,755
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
445,063
|
|
|
|
395,461
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
75,407
|
|
|
|
40,899
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(38,360
|
)
|
|
|
(15,941
|
)
|
Change in Winter Storm Uri current regulatory asset
|
|
|
2,021,889
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(49,829
|
)
|
|
|
(193,858
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
3,221,508
|
|
|
|
929,316
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(2,083,486
|
)
|
|
|
(1,726,039
|
)
|
Debt and equity securities activities, net
|
|
|
(7,302
|
)
|
|
|
3,594
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
13,469
|
|
|
|
7,876
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(2,077,319
|
)
|
|
|
(1,714,569
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in short-term debt
|
|
|
(184,967
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount
|
|
|
797,258
|
|
|
|
798,802
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of securitized debt by AEK
|
|
|
95,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net proceeds from equity issuances
|
|
|
671,630
|
|
|
|
675,320
|
|
Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans
|
|
|
11,660
|
|
|
|
11,670
|
|
Proceeds from term loan
|
|
|
2,020,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of term loan
|
|
|
(2,020,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(2,200,000
|
)
|
|
|
(200,000
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
(319,074
|
)
|
|
|
(279,256
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
(7,864
|
)
|
|
|
(8,196
|
)
|
Securitized debt issuance costs
|
|
|
(1,273
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,735
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(1,137,630
|
)
|
|
|
996,605
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
6,559
|
|
|
|
211,352
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
51,554
|
|
|
|
116,723
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
58,113
|
|
|
$
|
328,075
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
Statistics
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered)
|
|
|
75,272
|
|
|
79,314
|
|
|
377,058
|
|
|
376,754
|
Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf)
|
|
|
172,266
|
|
|
146,422
|
|
|
440,015
|
|
|
411,884
|
Distribution meters in service
|
|
|
3,478,231
|
|
|
3,430,476
|
|
|
3,478,231
|
|
|
3,430,476
|
Distribution average cost of gas
|
|
$
|
4.96
|
|
$
|
8.69
|
|
$
|
7.31
|
|
$
|
7.33
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802624022/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atmos Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Atmos Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Atmos Energy-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Atmos Energy stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Atmos Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Atmos Energy-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Atmos Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Atmos Energy-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Atmos Energy stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)