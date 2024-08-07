Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. This news release should be read in conjunction with our Form 10-Q and earnings slides which are concurrently being posted at www.atmosenergy.com.

Fiscal Year to Date Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of $6.00 on net income of $908.9 million.

Capital expenditures were $2.1 billion; approximately 82 percent focused on safety and reliability.

Strong financial profile with 61% equity capitalization and $4.3 billion in available liquidity.

Implemented $340.6 million in annualized regulatory outcomes; $176.5 million in progress.

Outlook

Fiscal 2024 earnings per diluted share guidance expected to be in the range of $6.70 - $6.80 per diluted share.

Fiscal 2024 capital expenditure guidance expected to be approximately $3.1 billion.

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.805 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2024 is $3.22, which represents an 8.8% increase over fiscal 2023.

"Our third quarter results continue to reflect the dedication, focus and effort of all 5,000 employees to execute our strategy and safely provide natural gas service to over three million customers in 1,400 communities," said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy. "Based on our year-to-date performance, we believe fiscal 2024 earnings will be in the upper end of our earnings guidance range of $6.70 to $6.80 per diluted share."

Conference Call to be Webcast August 8, 2024

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 800-715-9871 and the international telephone number is 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 15904. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.investors.atmosenergy.com/events-and-presentations. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or any of the company’s other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "forecast”, "goal”, "intend”, "objective”, "plan”, "projection”, "seek”, "strategy” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this release, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company’s ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; the impact of new cybersecurity compliance requirements; adverse weather conditions; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; the impact of climate change; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; and increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements.

Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, efficient and abundant natural gas to over 3.3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

