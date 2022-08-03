|
03.08.2022 22:35:00
Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 68.0 cents per share. The indicated annual dividend is $2.72.
The dividend will be paid on September 6, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2022. This is the company’s 155th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005820/en/
