Atmos Energy Installs Innovative Natural Gas-Powered Fuel Cell to Generate High Efficiency, Low Emissions Power

Atmos Energy recently completed the installation of a natural gas-powered fuel cell at its corporate data center to generate high efficiency, grid-independent electricity with low emissions. The 460-kilowatt fuel cell generates electricity and heat through an electrochemical process with no combustion or moving parts – allowing it to deliver up to 90 percent system efficiency and much lower emissions, or emissions-free when coupled with renewable natural gas or carbon offsets.

"Natural gas once again proves it plays a pivotal role in lowering greenhouse gas emissions while increasing reliability to our critical facilities,” said Jennifer Ries, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety. "We are excited to have this innovative technology operational and will continue to explore additional pathways to achieve increased reliability and a low carbon energy future.”

According to the manufacturer, a natural gas-powered fuel cell offsets approximately three times more carbon dioxide (CO2) than either solar or wind thanks to the fuel cell’s high efficiency, high-capacity factor, and very low or zero emissions. A fuel cell also uses much less land than other renewable energy projects, generating nearly 500 times more power per square foot annually than solar or wind.

Natural gas remains the energy of choice for 3.4 million Atmos Energy customers across eight states, and this project demonstrates the vital role natural gas plays as a safe and reliable driver of a lower carbon energy future. Looking ahead, Atmos Energy will work to power the fuel cell with renewable natural gas (RNG) produced from methane captured at landfills and livestock farms or combine with carbon offsets, to further benefit the environment and deliver even greater sustainability.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

