Atmos Energy Q2 Net Income Rises; Raises FY26 EPS Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $581.9 million from $485.6 million, last year. Diluted net income per share was $3.47 compared to $3.03. Second quarter total operating revenues were $1.96 billion compared to $1.95 billion, last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: EPS in a range of $8.40 - $8.50, and net income in a range of $1.41 - $1.43 billion. Previously, the company expected EPS in a range of from $8.15 to $8.35.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2026 is $4.00, which represents a 14.9% increase over fiscal 2025.

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