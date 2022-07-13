Atmos Energy Releases Latest Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

With a focus on long term sustainability and on the pivotal role that natural gas plays in achieving a low carbon energy future, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has released its latest Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) Report. The report, available online at atmosenergy.com/Sustainability, highlights accomplishments in public and pipeline safety, system modernization, environmental sustainability, community support and the culture of AtmoSpirit.

The CRS Report illustrates Atmos Energy’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and commitments as well as the progress made executing that strategy and meeting those commitments. The CRS Report primarily covers Atmos Energy’s activities during the 2021 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021) and data and items from late fiscal year 2020 and early fiscal year 2022 to offer context on the company’s progress and direction. Select highlights of the report include:

Developed a comprehensive environmental strategy focused on reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and other environmental impacts from our operations, fleet, facilities, gas supply, and customer end-use.

Replaced over 1,100 miles of distribution and transmission pipe (representing approximately 1.4% of our system), including the elimination of all remaining cast-iron pipe, and over 38,000 steel service lines (representing approximately 5% of our steel service line inventory). Since 2017, our system modernization projects have reduced methane emissions for EPA reported distribution mains and services by approximately 20%.

Demonstrated the vital role of natural gas through the completion of our zero net energy (ZNE) home, which uses high-efficiency natural gas appliances, rooftop solar panels, and innovative weatherization to produce more energy than it consumes at a very affordable cost for the homeowner. We are currently developing several more ZNE homes.

Donated financial resources through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, that provided 300,000 meals for those struggling with hunger; delivered more than 25,000 meals to first responders and healthcare workers during National Hospital Week; and helped over 53,000 households receive financial assistance to help pay monthly bills.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005740/en/