Atmus Filtration Technologies Aktie

Atmus Filtration Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D76P / ISIN: US04956D1072

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07.08.2026 15:11:07

Atmus Q2 Income Rises, Lifts FY26 Guidance; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) reported higher income in the second quarter of 2026 due to higher revenue generated. Furthermore, the company raised its outlook for the full year of 2026.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.00 percent higher at $56.21, after closing Thursday's trading 0.66 percent up.

Net income rose to $63.9 million or $0.78 per share from $59.9 million or $0.72 per share in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.82, while it was $0.75 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $109.1 million from $95.1 million a year ago.

Net sales climbed to $527.9 million from $453.5 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company raised its net sales guidance range to $1.975 billion to $2.030 billion, from the prior range of $1.945 billion to $2.015 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin range was lifted to the range of 19.75% to 20.25% from the prior range of 19.5% to 20.5%.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance range for 2026 was raised to $3.85 to $3.00, from the prior range of $2.75 to $3.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc Registered Shs 51,17 -6,13% Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc Registered Shs

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