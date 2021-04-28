+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
28.04.2021 02:23:00

ATN Announces Its Audited Financial Results for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

2020

2019

Operating revenue

$10,075,256

$11,980,773

Total operating expenses

10,131,430

14,704,155

Loss before tax

(56,174)

(2,723,382)

Income tax expense (recovery)

478,432

(394,205)

Net loss for the year

(534,606)

(2,329,177)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share

$(0.02)

$(0.10)

EBITDA

$1,593,329

$(585,345)

For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

