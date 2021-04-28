ATN Announces Its Audited Financial Results for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").



2020 2019 Operating revenue $10,075,256 $11,980,773 Total operating expenses 10,131,430 14,704,155 Loss before tax (56,174) (2,723,382) Income tax expense (recovery) 478,432 (394,205) Net loss for the year (534,606) (2,329,177) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $(0.02) $(0.10) EBITDA $1,593,329 $(585,345)

For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.

