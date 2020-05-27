+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen?** +++-w-
27.05.2020 02:17:00

ATN Reports its First Quarter for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster announce its first quarter 2020 consolidated financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019.


Three months ended March 31,


2020


2019

Operating revenue

$

2,445,137


$

3,214,943





Total operating expenses

3,122,684


3,804,484

Loss before tax

(677,547)


(589,541)

Income tax recovery

-


(166,430)

Net loss for the year

$

(677,547)


$

(423,111)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share

$

(0.03)


$

(0.02)

Declining revenues are predominantly as a result of increased internet piracy, consumers shifting towards illegal digital IPTV set-top boxes and declining advertising revenues. While the Company is actively involved in fighting this negative trend, the court issued the first Canadian site blocking order against sites that predominantly facilitate copyright infringement. This marks a significant step in the right direction towards Canada's fight against piracy.

For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with more than 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street schließt im Plus-- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag bergauf. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Dienstag stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB