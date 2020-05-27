ATN Reports its First Quarter for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster announce its first quarter 2020 consolidated financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019.



Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019 Operating revenue $ 2,445,137

$ 3,214,943







Total operating expenses 3,122,684

3,804,484 Loss before tax (677,547)

(589,541) Income tax recovery -

(166,430) Net loss for the year $ (677,547)

$ (423,111) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $ (0.03)

$ (0.02)

Declining revenues are predominantly as a result of increased internet piracy, consumers shifting towards illegal digital IPTV set-top boxes and declining advertising revenues. While the Company is actively involved in fighting this negative trend, the court issued the first Canadian site blocking order against sites that predominantly facilitate copyright infringement. This marks a significant step in the right direction towards Canada's fight against piracy.

