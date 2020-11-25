ATN Reports its Third Quarter for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster announce its third quarter 2020 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenue $ 2,766,649 $ 2,994,964 $ 7,435,767 $ 9,094,326









Total operating expenses 2,469,573 3,628,991 8,123,043 11,421,659 Income (Loss) before tax 297,076 (634,027) (687,276) (2,327,333) Income tax recovery - - - (328,234) Net income (loss) for the year 297,076 (634,027) (687,276) (1,999,099) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $ 0.01 $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ (0.08) EBITDA $ 604,663 $ (275,971) $ 656,168 $ (895,791)

Consolidated operating revenue decreased 8% of which subscription revenues increased 7% and advertising revenue decreased by 41% this quarter over same the three months ended September 30, 2019 having a positive impact on our consolidated income for the quarter. The decline of advertising revenues compared to same three month period in 2019 continues due to businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions although it has increased from previous quarter ending on June 30, 2020. For the nine month period ending September 30, 2020, the decline in subscription revenue continues due to declining number of subscribers who continue to migrate to illegal IPTV set-top boxes.

