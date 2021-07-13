Atos and Ooredoo deliver critical cybersecurity services to Qatar’s national Smart City Program (TASMU)

Doha, Qatar and Paris, France – July 13, 2021 – Atos and Ooredoo deliver key cybersecurity threat detection and response services to Qatar Smart Program " TASMU ” driven by the Ministry of Transport and Communication (MOTC) – ultimately supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 . TASMU is the first smart city project in the Middle East and aims to improve the way of life of Qatari citizens, residents and visitors. Atos and Ooredoo’s solution integrates cloud-native intelligent security analytics and next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) capability from the Atos Alsaac platform to secure TASMU’s infrastructure and applications.



As Ooredoo’s security partner in Qatar, Atos builds on its strong expertise in cybersecurity and leadership position in delivering capabilities for Smart Cities to help the Ministry and its ecosystem of partners that will provide smart city services to collect, orchestrate and secure data.

In particular, Atos will provide its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service powered by its AIsaac platform for multi-vector threat detection, auto-containment and incident response orchestration. The MDR service will be delivered from state-of-the-art Atos Security Operations Center (SOC), ensuring strong data sovereignty for "TASMU.” With Atos’ solution, the Ministry of Transport and Communication will be able to protectively hunt, monitor, contain, and respond to threats 24/7, with the best industry-based security practices.

TASMU focuses on harnessing technology and innovation to drive a sustainable economic agenda while improving quality of life and enhancing the delivery of public services in Qatar across various top priority sectors, such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, sports and environmental. This effort is supported through a collaborative and thriving ICT ecosystem and global innovation network to co-create relevant technology solutions.

"TASMU showcases the integration of Atos AIsaac and cutting-edge partner technologies in cyber analytics for the first smart city project in the Middle-East region and brings advanced threat hunting, orchestration, and remediation capabilities to Qatar. This powerful combination has laid down strong foundations for Atos and Ooredoo’s partnership and joint business in the region. It has also given us an edge over the competition to enable us to serve our customers better.” explains Marc Veelenturf, Head of the Middle East and Head of Telecom, Media & Technology for Growing Markets, Atos.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said: "We are proud to be working with Atos to play such a pivotal role in enabling the digital transformation of Qatar through TASMU. As a leading telecommunications operator, with innovation firmly at the heart of our strategy, we are committed to providing our knowledge and expertise to our country with the overall ambition to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with our esteemed partners.”

