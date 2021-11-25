Atos and OVHcloud strengthen their partnership by leveraging Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield

Paris, France – November 25, 2021 – Atos expands its recently announced Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield initiative by extending its existing partnership with OVHcloud, with new combined offerings and joint research and development. The two European cloud leaders will provide a market-leading sovereign cloud solution for large French organizations.

Both companies have an ambitious plan for the coming months and years, which builds on their previous commitment to create a trusted cloud solution for French organizations. This combination maximizes Atos’ global strategic initiative Atos OneCloud and its recently announced Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield, which supports the digital and data sovereignty needs of governments and industries worldwide, and combines them together with OVHcloud’s innovative public cloud solution based on sovereign European infrastructure.

Market-leading sovereign cloud solutions

OVHcloud and Atos will set-up a Public Cloud solution to be rolled out in Atos’ datacenters in France to offer a best-in-class 100% European cloud platform, leveraging OVHcloud Datacenter as-a-Service to enable IaaS and PaaS capabilities, combined with Atos bare metal, cybersecurity, and decarbonization solutions.

Atos customers will get access to hybrid cloud configurations through combining OVHcloud Public Cloud with the Atos Digital Hybrid Cloud solution for Private Cloud. The joined offering will allow customers to benefit from public cloud capabilities, fully sovereign cloud management services, complete regulatory compliance, and world-class cybersecurity protection.

A joint initiative has been launched to investigate how OVHcloud customers in France will also benefit from the Atos’ datacenters’ footprint, to offer its customers cloud solutions close to their activities. With more than 20 years of experience building datacenter facilities, manufacturing servers, and operating an extensive catalog of IaaS and PaaS services, OVHcloud offers various Datacenter as-a-Service solutions. Companies that must respond to strategic, economic, technological, or operational sovereignty issues, whether local or European, can control their technology by leveraging Datacenter-as-a-Service on and off premise, allowing them to define how to operate and deploy their cloud.

Augmented by Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield solutions and OVHcloud's SecNumCloud qualification, this partnership creates a unique trusted cloud service. This approach is completely unique on the market as it combines both Atos and OVHcloud products and services, addressing public sector and defense requirements for true sovereign solutions while creating new levers for clients, to accelerate their transformation to the cloud.

Atos’ Quantum computing simulator collaboration and shared Decarbonization ambitions

In addition, Atos and OVHcloud are collaborating on new joint R&D initiatives for future evolutions of their platforms:

Atos and OVHcloud aim to enrich the OVHcloud BareMetal solutions catalog by setting up proof of concepts integrating Atos BullSequana S servers, optimized for SAP and critical workloads.

The Atos Quantum computing simulation technology, with its Quantum Learning Machine, will be tested by OVHcloud as-a-Service in the OVHcloud Datacenter. The aim is to offer researchers and students an access to quantum computing.

OVHcloud will contribute to Atos’ commitment to deliver Decarbonization Level Agreements by providing carbon emission reporting for sustainable cloud computing, including the joint Atos and OVHcloud solutions.

In the same logic, OVHcloud customers will be able to directly access the Atos MyC02Compass carbon data platform to accelerate their net-zero ambitions. Atos MyC02Compass provides carbon data management and reporting across a wide range of digital technologies and all scopes of customers’ carbon footprint.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with OVHcloud to provide a sovereign cloud offering for our French customers. Working with OVHcloud, we will reinforce the uniqueness of Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield portfolio by creating a 100% European cloud solution for French organizations. This is a great step in that we are now, finally, able to offer SecNumCloud qualified OVHcloud solutions to our customers,” said Pierre Barnabé, Interim co-CEO and Head of Big Data and Security, Atos.

"We are happy to work with Atos and to bring together our sovereign solutions to provide our customers with more and more secure alternatives for their business. Atos’ best-in-class datacenters, cybersecurity and critical systems products will enable us to enrich our portfolio. Both companies are strengthening their collaboration and it brings additional value to our customers.” said Michel Paulin, CEO, OVHcloud.

Atos and OVHcloud are both founding and current Board members of GAIA-X, the European Association for the future cloud-edge infrastructure in Europe. More about the Atos-OVHcloud collaboration. More about the Atos-OVHcloud partnership.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Atos Press contact

Lucie Duchateau – lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 7 62 85 35 10

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe’s leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centres across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain: from the design of its servers, to the construction and management of its data centres, including the orchestration of its fibre-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

OVHcloud Press contact

media@ovhcloud.com

Attachment