Atos announces the evolution of its Board of Directors

Paris, France – April 3, 2024 – Atos today announces the nomination of a new Director to strengthen its Board of Directors during the company’s transformation period.

At its meeting held on April 2, 2024, the Board approved, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, the cooptation of Mr. Alain Crozier as a new independent director for the remainder of Mr. Carlo d’Asaro Biondo’s term of office, i.e., until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024.

Mr. Alain Crozier is Senior advisor at Seven2 (ex Apax Partners). His experience of more than 30 years in the management and development of international technology companies will bring additional expertise to the Board of Directors as the Group continues to progress on its transformation journey.

***

About Alain Crozier

Alain Crozier began his career at Peat Marwick Consultants (now KPMG) before moving to Lesieur Alimentaire (ERIDANIA BEGHIN SAY GROUP), where he played a crucial role in the company’s restructuring.

Alain Crozier joined the Microsoft group in 1994 and held various leadership positions for almost 30 years. Former Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China, President of Microsoft France, he was also CFO of Microsoft’s Global Sales, Marketing, Services, and Operations. He has led global and large-scale outsourcing and transformation of Microsoft’s sales, finance, HR, and operations, as well as the repositioning of the China business, around new growth engines: digital natives, go global and global strategic partnerships.

In 2022, Alain Crozier joined Seven2 (ex Apax Partners) as a Senior Advisor in the Tech & Telecom sector with the aim to help create foundations of sustainable growth and accelerate value creation.

Alain Crozier is a graduate of the Institut Supérieur de Gestion and Université Claude Bernard (Lyon).

***

