Atos has again been awarded a "Platinum” EcoVadis Medal for its commitment to sustainability

Paris (France), September 20, 2022 - Atos today announces that it has again been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Award for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the best score for Atos to date with 84 points out of 100.

Atos therefore confirms its position in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its Industry (Computer programming, consultancy and related activities).

EcoVadis evaluates across four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Atos has achieved excellent results in all four categories, particularly in Environment.

After 8 years of having been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, Atos has been awarded a Platinum medal since 2020, in recognition of its sustainable commitment. This medal, together with an excellent score in the Environmental category confirms Atos’ role as the global leader in digital decarbonisation and reflects the Group’s commitment to meet its ambitious climate targets.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President at Atos: "With this result, Atos proves its sustainability ambitions and demonstrates the impact of a solid sustainability programme which covers all areas in the context of Environment, Social and Governance”

Atos’ environmental program and climate leadership have been recognised year after year by international organisations. In respect to ESG ratings, with a leading position in the IT sector in the DJSI index and an ‘A’ rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

